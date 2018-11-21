CSUN gets first win, beats Tennessee State 80-77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Cal State Northridge held off Tennessee State's late surge for an 80-77 victory on Tuesday night for its first win of the season.

Diane was 10 of 16 from the floor and made 8 of 15 free throws. Terrell Gomez made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for CSUN (1-3).

Tripp Davis was 6 of 8 from long range and scored 20 points to lead Tennessee State (2-3).

The Tigers trailed by 13 points midway through the second half but pulled to 72-69 on Armani Chaney's jumper with four minutes left. Gomez hit a 3-pointer and Diane scored on a dunk and the Matadors led 77-71.

Chaney made a pair of free throws and Stokley Chaffee Jr. drove the lane and Tennessee State cut the deficit to 77-75 with 1:52 remaining. Diane made 3 of 4 from the line and forced a turnover to help seal it.