COLLEGE FOOTBALL '18: Points and players per game in FBS
Scoring and players per game were down in major college football last season to their lowest levels since 2011.
A year-by-year look at scoring and plays per game (official NCAA statistics):
Plays per game:
2005 — 67.7
2006 — 64.0
2007 — 71.9
2008 — 67.6
2009 — 67.7
2010 — 68.4
2011 — 69.8
2012 — 71.5
2013 — 71.8
2014 — 71.9
2015 — 71.5
2016 — 71.6
2017 — 69.9
Points per game per team:
2005 — 27.1
2006 — 24.4
2007 — 28.4
2008 — 27.1
2009 — 27.1
2010 — 28.0
2011 — 28.3
2012 — 29.5
2013 — 29.5
2014 — 29.4
2015 — 29.0
2016 — 30.2
2017 — 28.8
