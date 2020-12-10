Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
CHATTANOOGA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ayeni 14 1-2 2-2 2-3 0 3 4
Kenic 38 3-9 0-1 1-3 3 2 7
Caldwell 37 5-9 0-0 0-8 2 1 15
Jean-Baptiste 32 5-10 0-0 0-3 5 5 14
M.Smith 39 6-12 4-4 1-11 6 4 18
Walker 27 5-8 0-0 0-2 3 0 15
Doomes 8 0-2 4-4 0-0 0 2 4
Frazier 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-52 10-11 4-30 19 17 77

Percentages: FG .481, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Caldwell 5-8, Walker 5-8, Jean-Baptiste 4-7, M.Smith 2-7, Kenic 1-6).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (M.Smith 6, Jean-Baptiste 4, Caldwell 3, Doomes, Kenic).

Steals: 6 (Jean-Baptiste 2, Caldwell, Kenic, M.Smith, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BELLARMINE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Claycomb 38 2-8 4-4 0-5 3 3 9
Thelen 19 0-0 4-6 0-1 0 3 4
Betz 31 0-3 0-0 0-0 3 3 0
Bradshaw 35 10-14 0-0 1-6 3 2 22
Penn 38 8-18 3-3 0-2 6 0 19
Pfriem 18 2-5 2-2 2-7 0 0 6
Devault 15 4-6 0-0 0-0 1 2 8
Wieland 6 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 13-15 4-22 16 13 68

Percentages: FG .464, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Bradshaw 2-3, Claycomb 1-3, Betz 0-1, Devault 0-2, Pfriem 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Claycomb).

Turnovers: 10 (Claycomb 3, Penn 3, Bradshaw 2, Betz, Devault).

Steals: 6 (Betz 3, Pfriem 2, Claycomb).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chattanooga 40 37 77
Bellarmine 36 32 68

A_853 (2,196).