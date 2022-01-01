CFP title game QBs: Former 5-star recruit vs. former walk-on STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 2:58 p.m.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett tosses oranges after their win against Michigan in the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Georgia won 34-11. Lynne Sladky/AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Jeffrey McWhorter/AP
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett passes against Michigan during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky/AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) is tackled by Cincinnati linebacker Joel Dublanko (41) during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates with quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after a trick play where wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5), caught a pass from McIntosh for a touchdown in the first quarter against Michigan during the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) hugs Cincinnati defensive lineman Malik Vann (42) after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. Jeffrey McWhorter/AP
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bryce Young is a former five-star recruit who won the Heisman Trophy in his first season as Alabama’s starting quarterback. Stetson Bennett is a former walk-on who became the starter at Georgia and never really lost the confidence of his teammates.
They will meet again in the national championship game after both threw three touchdowns in College Football Playoff semifinal games, only four weeks after Young and the Crimson Tide beat Bennett and the previously undefeated Bulldogs for the Southeastern Conference title.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS