CENT. MICHIGAN 79, W. ILLINOIS 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CENT. MICHIGAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Polk
|18
|9-11
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|4
|19
|Beachler
|19
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|2
|0
|Broadway
|30
|4-6
|2-2
|0-2
|4
|4
|11
|Lane
|34
|5-13
|3-6
|1-7
|6
|2
|14
|Murray
|33
|6-9
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|3
|12
|Huffman
|31
|6-11
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|4
|15
|Bissainthe
|21
|2-5
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|8
|Burke
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|32-63
|9-12
|6-34
|17
|24
|79
Percentages: FG .508, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Bissainthe 2-4, Broadway 1-1, Polk 1-1, Huffman 1-3, Lane 1-3, Beachler 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Beachler, Bissainthe, Lane).
Turnovers: 14 (Broadway 3, Huffman 3, Lane 3, Beachler 2, Bissainthe 2, Mitchell).
Steals: 8 (Lane 4, Murray 3, Huffman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carius
|31
|3-8
|2-2
|1-5
|2
|3
|11
|Johnson
|34
|6-13
|2-2
|2-3
|3
|2
|15
|Pearson
|33
|10-15
|2-5
|0-9
|1
|0
|22
|Sandage
|31
|3-10
|4-5
|1-4
|3
|4
|13
|Watson
|30
|1-6
|2-7
|1-4
|5
|4
|4
|Jones
|20
|2-3
|2-4
|3-5
|5
|1
|6
|Burrell
|12
|1-4
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|2
|2
|Brookens
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Talton
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|14-26
|10-33
|19
|18
|73
Percentages: FG .441, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Carius 3-5, Sandage 3-10, Johnson 1-4, Burrell 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Pearson 2, Burrell, Johnson).
Turnovers: 16 (Jones 4, Johnson 3, Brookens 2, Carius 2, Watson 2, Burrell, Pearson, Talton).
Steals: 7 (Watson 3, Carius 2, Jones, Pearson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Cent. Michigan
|31
|48
|—
|79
|W. Illinois
|38
|35
|—
|73
.
