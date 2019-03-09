Busch dominates to win 11th Xfinity race at ISM Raceway

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Busch took the lead shortly after the start of the final stage and cruised to his second consecutive Xfinity Series victory Saturday with another dominant performance at ISM Raceway.

Busch was never threatened after Stephen Leicht's blown engine left a cloud of smoke and sent his closest pursuers, Justin Allgaier and Christopher Bell, backing into the wall with 71 laps to go.

Busch led out of the ensuing round of pit stops, then breezed to his 11th series victory at the mile-long track near Phoenix and his 198th career win in NASCAR's top three series.

Ryan Truex finished second in his first start of the season. Reigning series champion Tyler Reddick was third, followed by Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.

___

