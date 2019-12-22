Burrell, Horston have career days for No. 23 Lady Vols

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rae Burrell and Jordan Horston combined for 41 points on 18-of-25 shooting, Rennia Davis had a double-double and No. 23 Tennessee rebounded from a big loss to top-ranked Stanford to defeat Portland State 88-61 on Saturday.

Burrell hit 10 of 13 shots to score a career-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 22 minutes off the bench. Horston was 8 of 12 and had a career-high 20 points. Davis went 7-of-11 shooting for 18 points and grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds for her 24th career double-double. Jazmine Massengill contributed a career-high 10 assists for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee (9-2) shot 51%, including 6 of 13 3-pointers, and had a 56-26 rebounding advantage.

Kylie Jimenez had 15 points and Desirae Hansen 10 for the Vikings (6-4). Jordan Stotler blocked nine shots, tying the school record. Portland State only shot 32%, going 12 of 30 from 3-point range and 7 of 30 inside the arc

Portland State led 19-18 after one quarter but the Lady Vols raced back to lead 40-26 at the half. They blew the game open with a 25-9 advantage in the third quarter. Tennessee went 10 of 18 in the third while the Vikings were 2 of 14.

