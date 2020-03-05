Burns scores 24 to carry Siena over Niagara 77-55

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Burns had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Siena won its eighth straight game, rolling past Niagara 77-55 on Wednesday night.

Donald Carey had 12 points for Siena (18-10, 14-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added 10 points and 12 assists. Manny Camper had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Siena posted a season-high 23 assists.

Justin Roberts had 15 points for the Purple Eagles (11-19, 9-10). James Towns added 13 points. Marcus Hammond had seven assists.

The Saints leveled the season series against the Purple Eagles with the win. Niagara defeated Siena 72-71 on Jan. 19. Siena finishes out the regular season against Monmouth on the road on Friday. Niagara finishes out the regular season against Canisius on the road on Friday.

