WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns and Nelly Cummings scored 16 points apiece as Colgate extended its winning streak to seven games, beating Army 84-74 on Saturday. Jack Ferguson added 15 points for the Raiders.

Tucker Richardson had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Colgate (8-1, 8-1 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward scored 10 points.