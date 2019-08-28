Buehler dominates Padres again in Dodgers' 9-0 victory

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Walker Buehler dominated the San Diego Padres again, striking out 11 and allowing only four hits in six innings, and Joc Pederson homered to lead the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers to a 9-0 victory Tuesday night.

Buehler (11-3) was strong from the start, walking just two and allowing only three baserunners to reach scoring position. He improved to 4-0 with a 0.64 ERA in four career appearances against San Diego in two seasons. He and three relievers combined to no-hit the Padres on May 4, 2018, in Monterrey, Mexico.

Manuel Margot, who was beaned by Buehler in the second inning, made a leaping catch at the wall in center field in the sixth to rob Cody Bellinger of a two-run homer, which would have given him sole possession of the MLB lead with 43.

Margot was hit in the side of his helmet by a pitch by Buehler and lay on the ground for a few minutes before sitting up and then standing up and walking to first.

Pederson hit his career-high 27th homer in the third inning off rookie Cal Quantrill (6-5).

Matt Beaty and Enrique Hernandez hit RBI singles in the fourth before the Dodgers blew it open with five runs in the fifth, when they chased Quantrill and had seven straight batters reach with one out. Corey Seager and Will Smith each hit a bases-loaded, two-run single, and Hernandez added an RBI double.

Padres rookie infielder Ty France pitched the ninth and allowed A.J. Pollock's leadoff homer, his 10th.

Dodgers catcher Russell Martin pitched the ninth, his fourth career mound appearance. He allowed a leadoff double to France.

Quantrill allowed eight runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, walked three and struck out one.

JUSTIN TURNER

The Dodgers' third baseman had a scheduled night off. Earlier Tuesday, he was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball and fined for making contact with umpire Rob Drake after striking out looking to end Monday night's game. Turner is appealing, meaning he can play until the process is complete.

ROSTER MOVE

The Dodgers activated C Martin from the bereavement list and optioned C Austin Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (8-8, 4.13) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday night. He's 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in four starts against the Padres, with 28 strikeouts against five walks and holding batters to a .183 average.

Padres: Were expected to announce Wednesday's starter after this game.

