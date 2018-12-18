Bucks hold on late for 107-104 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks held on for a 107-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night when Blake Griffin missed a last-second 3-pointer.

Griffin actually missed two 3s in the final 14 seconds. The Detroit star already had a triple-double after three quarters, but it was a quiet fourth for him. Griffin finished with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, but he also had 10 turnovers.

The Pistons rallied from a 15-point, third-quarter deficit and took an 89-86 lead in the fourth when Stanley Johnson connected from 3-point range. Milwaukee was up 100-99 when Eric Bledsoe of the Bucks missed three straight free throws — but Antetokounmpo briefly took over after that.

Antetokounmpo put Milwaukee up by three with a dunk, then added a three-point play and a driving layup to make it 107-100.

The Pistons rallied and had the ball with a chance to tie. Griffin missed from beyond the arc, and after Jose Calderon came up with an offensive rebound, Griffin missed again.

INJURIES

Milwaukee was without guard Malcolm Brogdon for a second straight game because of left hamstring soreness.

Ersan Ilyasova also missed the game for the Bucks with a nose contusion. The Pistons were without guard Ish Smith (right adductor tear), forward Glenn Robinson III (left ankle sprain) and forward Henry Ellenson (left ankle sprain).

TIP-INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo picked up his second foul with 9:02 left in the first quarter, but he still ended up playing 31:11.

Pistons: Andre Drummond had only 10 points to go along with his 14 rebounds and had a dunk attempt blocked by Antetokounmpo late in the first.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host New Orleans on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit Minnesota on Wednesday night.

