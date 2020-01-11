Bucks cruise past Kings on slow night from Antetokounmpo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe scored 24 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Sacramento Kings 127-106 on Friday despite an off night for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee improved to an NBA-best 34-6 and extended the best start in franchise history.

Antetokounmpo was held to a season-low 13 points and 10 rebounds. The reigning MVP took only nine shots and picked up three of his four fouls in the first half.

It was the 11th time this season – and seventh in the past 11 games – that Antetokounmpo did not lead the Bucks in scoring.

Donte DiVincenzo had a season-high 18 points and Sterling Brown added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, which is 16-4 on the road.

De’Aaron Fox had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes scored 19 before limping off the court and into the locker room late in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee trailed midway through the third, then took control with a 20-3 run over 3:32 while Antetokounmpo rested on the bench. Middleton had seven points and Brown and DiVincenzo both hit 3-pointers to help the Bucks go up 80-66.

Milwaukee led by 18 early despite a slow start by Antetokounmpo. He took just four shots in the first half and was called for his third foul with 19 seconds remaining before halftime.

Antetokounmpo also found himself in the middle of the lane when Sacramento’s Trevor Ariza sprinted in for a two-handed dunk that cut the Bucks' lead to 49-43.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo’s double-double was his 33rd of the season. ... Bledsoe made his first six shots. … Milwaukee has won seven straight against Sacramento.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (left foot soreness) is on track to play Monday against Orlando. Bagley has missed eight games since getting hurt Dec. 26 against Minnesota. Richaun Holmes (right shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) also sat out. … Fox was whistled for a technical foul in the second quarter after being called for a charge. Fox protested and angrily bounced the ball on the court before being hit with the technical.

Bucks: Play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Saturday night. The Bucks led the entire game when the teams met earlier this season in Milwaukee.

Kings: Host the Magic on Monday. Sacramento has won its last five games against Orlando.

