Bucknell rolls to 32-14 win over winless Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Bitikofer threw a pair of touchdown passes as Bucknell picked up its first win, rolling to a 32-14 victory over Colgate on Saturday.

Bitikofer finished with 250 yards passing for the Bison (1-5, 1-1 Patriot League), who scored on their first two drives, starting with Bitikofer's 13-yard touchdown throw to Alex Barnard. Bernard followed up with a 16-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.

Colgate's Malik Twyman ran for a touchdown late in the first to close to 14-7 but Bucknell answered with two Alex Pechin field goals in the second quarter, from 38 and 29 yards, respectively, and the Bison led 20-7 at halftime.

Twyman had another touchdown run early in the third and Colgate trailed by six but the Bison scored twice after that, on a 13-yard TD throw from Bitikofer to Brandon Sanders and on a 12-yard fumble recovery for a score by Simeon Page.

Grant Breneman had 202 yards passing for the Raiders (0-7, 0-2). Twyman gained 55 yards rushing.