Bruins goalie Rask leaves game with concussion vs. Rangers

New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) collides with Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) as he scores a goal, next to Charlie McAvoy (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in Boston. Rask left the game with an injury after the goal.

BOSTON (AP) — Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask suffered a concussion on a hard collision with Rangers forward Filip Chytil and was helped off the ice late in the opening period.

The 31-year-old Rask, who entered the game Saturday night tied with Cecil "Tiny" Thompson for the most victories in club history with 252, gave up a goal to Chytil, who came charging down the right wing. After he flipped the puck over Rask at full speed, Chytil was hit by Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy, sending the forward's waist flying into the head of Rask, who was knocked backward hard to the ice.

The club announced his injury midway into the second period and said he wouldn't return to the game.

Rask was on his back before being helped up and needed assistance from teammates McAvoy and David Pastrnak to get to the bench before going down the tunnel to the locker room.

He was replaced by backup Jaroslav Halak.

