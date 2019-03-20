https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Bruins-Islanders-Sums-13701723.php
Bruins-Islanders Sums
|Boston
|1
|2
|2—5
|N.Y. Islanders
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Boston, Kuraly 7 (McAvoy), 1:12. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Boston, Acciari 4, 2:52. 3, Boston, Kuraly 8 (Heinen), 16:17. Penalties_Martin, NYI, Major (fighting), 0:04; Chara, BOS, Major (fighting), 0:04; Pastrnak, BOS, (high sticking), 7:27; Pelech, NYI, (hooking), 17:46.
Third Period_4, Boston, Bergeron 28 (Nordstrom, Moore), 6:32. 5, Boston, DeBrusk 23, 10:20. Penalties_DeBrusk, BOS, (hooking), 8:11.
Shots on Goal_Boston 14-10-15_39. N.Y. Islanders 2-6-5_13.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 25-10-5 (13 shots-13 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 20-12-5 (39-34).
A_13,917 (13,917). T_2:27.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Darren Gibbs.
