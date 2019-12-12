Bruins-Capitals Sums

Boston 1 0 1—2 Washington 0 2 1—3

First Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 26 (McAvoy, Marchand), 9:36. Penalties_Chara, BOS, Major (fighting), 10:14; Wilson, WSH, served by Leipsic, (cross checking), 10:14; Wilson, WSH, Major (fighting), 10:14; Vrana, WSH, (tripping), 14:17; Nordstrom, BOS, (high sticking), 19:26.

Second Period_2, Washington, Oshie 12 (Carlson), 4:35 (pp). 3, Washington, Oshie 13 (Vrana, Kuznetsov), 8:05. Penalties_Washington bench, served by Leipsic (too many men on the ice), 1:31; Wagner, BOS, (interference), 3:48; Coyle, BOS, (holding), 17:28.

Third Period_4, Boston, Kuraly 3 (Krug), 2:53. 5, Washington, Carlson 12 (Backstrom, Wilson), 4:42. Penalties_Wilson, WSH, (interference), 0:19; Carlson, WSH, (tripping), 6:04; Ritchie, BOS, (roughing), 10:13; Hathaway, WSH, (roughing), 10:13.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-15-9_32. Washington 8-6-11_25.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 5; Washington 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 7-3-3 (25 shots-22 saves). Washington, Holtby 16-3-4 (32-30).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:31.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Jonny Murray.