Bruins-Canucks Sums
First Period_1, Vancouver, Sutter 3 (Virtanen, Stecher), 3:40. Penalties_Gudbranson, VAN, (hooking), 11:13; Chara, BOS, (tripping), 13:37.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Horvat, VAN, Major (fighting), 2:14; Acciari, BOS, Major (fighting), 2:14; ; Granlund, VAN, (slashing), 16:07.
Third Period_2, Boston, Nordstrom 2 (Moore, Grzelcyk), 7:45. Penalties_None.
Overtime_3, Vancouver, Horvat 5 (Boeser), 3:12. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Boston 5-15-10-1_31. Vancouver 8-5-8-1_22.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Vancouver 0 of 1.
Goalies_Boston, Halak 2-0-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 2-2-0 (31-30).
A_17,871 (18,910). T_2:30.
Referees_Tim Peel, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Ryan Gibbons.
