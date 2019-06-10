Bruins-Blues Sums

Boston 1 0 4—5 St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 9 (Krug, Pastrnak), 8:40 (pp). Penalties_Kuraly, BOS, (delay of game), 2:42; Schenn, STL, (boarding), 7:17; O'Reilly, STL, (delay of game), 8:19; Chara, BOS, (interference), 18:21.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Marchand, BOS, (tripping), 9:11; McAvoy, BOS, (tripping), 13:43.

Third Period_2, Boston, Carlo 2 (DeBrusk), 2:31. 3, Boston, Kuhlman 1 (Krejci), 10:15. 4, St. Louis, O'Reilly 7 (Pietrangelo, Perron), 12:01. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 9 (Marchand, Kuraly), 14:06. 6, Boston, Chara 2, 17:41. Penalties_Blais, STL, (slashing), 19:38; Blais, STL, served by Sanford, (roughing), 19:38; Clifton, BOS, (roughing), 19:38; Bortuzzo, STL, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:43; Bortuzzo, STL, (cross checking), 19:43.

Shots on Goal_Boston 12-8-12_32. St. Louis 9-10-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 14-8 (29 shots-28 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 15-9 (31-27).

T_2:36.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Scott Cherrey.