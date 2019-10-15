Browns trade C Austin Corbett to Rams for undisclosed pick

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns traded disappointing offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Los Angeles Rams for an undisclosed 2021 draft pick.

Corbett was the No. 33 overall selection in the 2018 draft, when he was viewed as a potential long-term answer at left tackle. But he hasn't developed as quickly as the team hoped and general manager John Dorsey decided it was time to move him.

The 6-foot-3, 306-pounder played in 11 games, making one start as a rookie. He's appeared in three games this season.

Corbett was given a shot to win the starting job at right guard at training camp, but was beaten out by Eric Kush.

The Rams need a starting left guard after Joe Noteboom suffered a season-ending right knee injury during their loss to San Francisco on Sunday. Los Angeles also needed to add some depth up front.

