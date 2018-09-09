Browns don't lose, tie Steelers 21-21 in sloppy game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Well, the Browns didn't lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez's 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL's first tie in Week 1 since 1971 and the league's first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team to lose all 16 games.

