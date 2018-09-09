  • Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. Photo: David Richard, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. less
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, ... more
    Photo: David Richard, AP
Photo: David Richard, AP
Image 1 of / 9

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 9
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. less
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) runs for a first down under pressure from Cleveland Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, ... more
Photo: David Richard, AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — Well, the Browns didn't lose.

Cleveland ended its 17-game losing streak on Sunday with a 21-21 tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Browns missed a chance at their first victory since 2016 when kicker Zane Gonzalez's 43-yard field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left in OT was blocked by T.J. Watt.

The Steelers, who blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, also wasted their chance to escape with a win when Chris Boswell was wide left on a 42-yard field-goal attempt with 1:44 remaining in the extra period.

It was the NFL's first tie in Week 1 since 1971 and the league's first overall since Washington and Cincinnati ended in a 27-27 deadlock on Oct. 30, 2016.

The Browns remain winless since Dec. 24, 2016, but at least they have a positive after going 0-16 last season, just the second team to lose all 16 games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL