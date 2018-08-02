Browns' Jackson focusing on memories following family deaths

Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left and head coach Hue Jackson watch during NFL football training camp, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, left and head coach Hue Jackson watch during NFL football training camp, Monday, July 30, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Browns' Jackson focusing on memories following family deaths 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Coach Hue Jackson is leaning on his Browns family while mourning the deaths of his mother and brother.

Jackson's mother Betty Lee Jackson and brother John Jr., recently died within a two-week span. Jackson's 83-year-old mother passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles following a lengthy illness.

Jackson has been coping with the losses during training camp and intends to stay with the team through the Aug. 9 exhibition opener against the New York Giants. Jackson, who is in this third season with Cleveland, plans to leave for California following the game for his mother's funeral.

He will rejoin the Browns for practice on Aug. 12. The team had pre-planned off days on Aug. 10-11.

In the meantime, Jackson said he has received support from players, fellow coaches and owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

"It's been a difficult period of time for me, but everyone has to go through this in life," Jackson said. "It's not easy, but I always try to focus on the fond memories I've shared with the people I've lost and that helps get you through it. Dee, Jimmy, our players, coaches and really the entire organization have been so supportive and that helps. We're a close-knit group, this is a family and I'm so appreciative of everyone's support."

Browns tight end coach Greg Season has known Jackson for years. They worked together at the University of Pacific and with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"He's a tough-minded individual," Seamon said Thursday between practice sessions. "It's been an unusually tragic two weeks and it comes at a time when things are already very stressful. Hue does a great job compartmentalizing things. And when he has to be the head football coach in front of the team, he's done that. And then when that's over and he needs to address the family issues, he certainly has done that.

"His mother put up a long and courageous fight."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL