Brown's keeper gives No. 11 Oregon 31-24 win over Fresno St. ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2021
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Anthony Brown scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper with 2:57 left and the No. 11 Oregon Ducks overcame a wobbly season opener with a 31-24 victory over Fresno State on Saturday.
Oregon jumped to a 21-6 lead, but Fresno State scored two unanswered touchdowns to tie the game midway through the third quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth on Abraham Montano's field goal.
