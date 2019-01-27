Brown's double-double leads McNeese over Houston Baptist

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Roydell Brown scored a career-high 28 points, James Harvey added 22 points and McNeese defeated Houston Baptist 79-73 on Saturday.

Brown added 15 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season and made 12 of 15 free throws for the Cowboys (7-13, 3-4 Southland Conference).

Stephen O'Suji had 17 points and Ian DuBose scored 14 to go with nine rebounds for Houston Baptist (5-13, 1-6).

The Cowboys trailed much of the second half before Brown made a pair of free throws to tie it at 67 with 3:58 remaining and McNeese closed with a 16-7 run. McNeese made 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to go up 79-70 before Ty Dalton hit a closing 3-pointer for the Huskies.

Five players fouled out, four of them from McNeese. Five players finished with four fouls, four of them from Houston Baptist. The Cowboys were 25 of 32 from the free-throw line and the Huskies hit 24 of 34 free throws.