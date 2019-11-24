https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Broncos-Bills-Stats-14859399.php
Broncos-Bills Stats
|Denver
|0
|0
|6
|0—
|3
|Buffalo
|6
|6
|14
|20—20
|First Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 39, 1:10.
|Second Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 23, 8:09.
|Third Quarter
Buf_Beasley 18 pass from J.Allen (Hauschka kick), 12:57.
Den_FG McManus 45, 7:40.
|Fourth Quarter
Buf_J.Brown 34 pass from J.Allen, 11:15.
Buf_J.Brown 34 pass from J.Allen (Hauschka kick), 11:08.
A_67,338.
___
|Den
|Buf
|First downs
|9
|22
|Total Net Yards
|134
|424
|Rushes-yards
|17-85
|47-244
|Passing
|49
|180
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|5-41
|Kickoff Returns
|3-61
|2-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-8
|1-7
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-25-1
|15-25-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|1-5
|Punts
|8-44.4
|4-32.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-70
|12-90
|Time of Possession
|24:56
|35:04
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 13-57, Freeman 2-20, B.Allen 2-8. Buffalo, Singletary 21-106, Gore 15-65, J.Allen 9-56, Foster 1-22, McKenzie 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Denver, B.Allen 10-25-1-82. Buffalo, J.Allen 15-25-1-185.
RECEIVING_Denver, Fant 3-14, Freeman 2-9, Sutton 1-27, Beck 1-18, Lindsay 1-11, Patrick 1-3, Spencer 1-0. Buffalo, Beasley 6-76, J.Brown 2-39, McKenzie 2-13, Knox 2-11, Foster 1-24, Kroft 1-14, Singletary 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
