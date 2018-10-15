Hall of Famer Bob Robertson retires from calling WSU sports

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Bob Robertson is stepping away from the microphone.

Robertson issued a statement through Washington State on Monday announcing his retirement, effective immediately. He served as the lead broadcaster for Washington State football from 1964-2011 — except for three years between 1969 and 1971 — before moving into an analyst role for the past seven seasons.

"I've been with the Cougars a lot of years, more than half a century, calling basketball, football for the fans around the Northwest and elsewhere around the country and I've enjoyed every minute of it. It's been great to be with you Cougars at your meetings and get-togethers, and I hope we can do it again and I'm sure we will," Robertson said.

"But as of this moment, I've now asked the athletic department at Washington State University to list me as a retired, former sportscaster for the Cougars. It is a matter of getting old is what it is. Everything seems to move a lot faster around me, I move more slowly. I hope to see you soon, I'm not going to go away. I like Washington State people and the school itself too much to do that."

The 89-year-old Robertson was a 12-time Washington state sportscaster of the year and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004. He was the first broadcaster west of the Mississippi to be inducted into the Hall's broadcaster division. Robertson was behind the microphone for 589 Washington State football games.

Robertson also called Washington State basketball, Pacific Coast League baseball and professional soccer in Seattle, Tacoma, Washington, and Portland, Oregon.

