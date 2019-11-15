British broadcaster BT confirms Champions League deal

LONDON (AP) — British broadcaster BT Sport has confirmed it retained Champions League rights in a deal costing more than $1.5 billion.

Britain has been the most lucrative market for UEFA, which is selling the television rights to its club competitions for the 2021-24 cycle.

UEFA retained BT a week after securing CBS as the lead broadcaster in the United States, replacing Turner.

The three-year detail sees BT paying 400 million pounds ($515 million) per season for British rights to the Champions League, the Europa League and the new Europa Conference League, which debuts in 2021.

BT is currently paying 394 million pounds ($507 million) per season to show the Champions League and Europa League until 2021.

