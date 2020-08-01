Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 season

Recommended Video:

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has decided not to play the remainder of the 2020 season.

The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star’s decision Saturday hours after news broke that their scheduled home opener would be postponed for a second straight day because multiple members of the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Lorenzo Cain has informed us that he will not participate for the remainder of the 2020 season,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement. “We fully support Lorenzo’s decision and will miss his talents on the field and leadership in the clubhouse.”

Cain’s announcement comes on the same day that Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz announced he was opting out. At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Brewers haven’t dealt with that type of outbreak, but their schedule has been complicated by the St. Louis Cardinals’ issues. The Brewers’ scheduled home opener Friday was postponed after two Cardinals tested positive.

Saturday’s Brewers-Cardinals game also was called off, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, after one more player and three staff members with St. Louis tested positive for the disease.

___

Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain celebrates at first base after driving in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Nik Turley during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, July 27, 2020. less Milwaukee Brewers' Lorenzo Cain celebrates at first base after driving in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Nik Turley during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Monday, ... more Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP Photo: Gene J. Puskar, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 season 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

AP Sports Writer Jake Seiner in New York contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports