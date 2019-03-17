Brewers 9, Dodgers 8

Milwaukee Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi H.Perez 2b 3 2 2 0 Pderson lf 2 2 1 1 Nat.Orf rf 0 2 0 0 Verdugo lf 2 1 1 0 C.Ylich cf 3 0 2 1 J.Trner 3b 2 1 2 0 Cor.Ray pr 1 2 0 1 Santana 3b 2 0 1 1 Aguilar 1b 3 0 2 1 Bllnger rf 4 0 1 0 L.Erceg 3b 2 1 1 0 Carrera cf 1 0 0 0 Tr.Shaw 3b 3 0 1 1 Pollock cf 3 0 1 1 K.Hiura 2b 2 0 1 3 Orlando rf 1 0 0 0 Grandal c 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 1 0 0 Gswisch c 2 0 1 2 B.Mller 2b 2 1 1 0 O.Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 C.Tylor ss 3 2 2 3 J.Hager 1b 2 0 0 0 Rbinson ph 2 0 0 0 B.Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 D.Frese 1b 3 0 1 0 Tr.Lutz lf 2 0 0 0 Prmelee pr 2 0 1 1 Spnnbrg lf 3 0 0 0 R.Mrtin c 3 0 1 1 Hirston ss 1 1 1 0 J.Thole c 1 0 1 0 Z.Dvies sp 1 0 0 0 Ri.Hill sp 1 0 0 0 E.Kratz ph 2 0 0 0 D.Cstro ss 3 0 0 0 Flciano ph 1 1 0 0 Totals 39 9 12 9 Totals 39 8 14 8

Milwaukee 001 020 240—9 Los Angeles 411 001 001—8

E_Shaw (1). DP_Milwaukee 0, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Milwaukee 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Perez (2), Erceg (3), Hiura (2), Gosewisch (2), Verdugo (4), Pollock (2), Taylor (4). HR_Pederson (3), Taylor (1). SB_Hairston (1), Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Davies BS, 0-4 2 2-3 7 6 6 3 2 Archer 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 0 Petricka S, 4-4 1 2 1 1 1 1 Jackson W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Andrews H, 2 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 3 Beckman S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Hill 4 2-3 8 3 3 0 4 Ferguson H, 1 2 1-3 2 2 2 2 4 Schultz H, 3 1-3 1 4 4 3 1 Curry S, 3-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Allie 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Petricka.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:35. A_13,223