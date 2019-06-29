Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 McNeil rf 4 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 2 1
F.Frman 1b 3 1 2 0 Cano 2b 4 0 2 0
Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 1 Cnforto cf 4 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 2 2 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 1 0
B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 D.Smith lf 4 0 1 0
Riley lf 3 2 2 2 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0
Clbrson lf 0 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 2 1
Camargo ss 4 0 1 3 deGrom p 2 0 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 0 0 0 0 Font p 0 0 0 0
Soroka p 3 0 1 0 J..Dvis ph 1 0 1 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Gomez pr 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 Nogosek p 0 0 0 0
L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 36 2 9 2
Atlanta 021 000 030—6
New York 000 100 100—2

E_A.Rosario (12). LOB_Atlanta 6, New York 7. 2B_Markakis (17), Camargo (9). HR_Riley (13), Alonso (28). SB_Acuna Jr. (12), F.Freeman (2). SF_Donaldson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Soroka W,9-1 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 4
Swarzak H,10 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2
L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
deGrom L,4-7 6 6 3 3 2 7
Font 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gsellman 1 3 3 3 0 2
Nogosek 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Gsellman (Riley).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:55. A_36,421 (41,922).