Braves 5, Padres 1

San Diego Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Myers cf 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 1 F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 D.Swnsn ss 3 1 1 3 Machado ss 4 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 0 2 0 Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 France 3b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 4 0 1 0 Clbrson lf 3 1 1 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 2 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0 Qntrill p 2 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Erlin p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 G.Grcia ph 0 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 1 1 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Fried p 2 0 0 0 Acn Jr. ph-lf 1 1 1 1 Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 5 9 5

San Diego 000 100 000—1 Atlanta 100 010 30x—5

E_F.Freeman (2), Camargo (4), Machado (2). DP_San Diego 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Albies (6), F.Freeman (8), Markakis (10), Inciarte (4). 3B_Albies (2). HR_Machado (5), D.Swanson (6). SF_D.Swanson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Quantrill L,0-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 3 Erlin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Perdomo 1 3 3 3 0 0 Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 0 Atlanta Fried W,4-1 7 4 1 1 0 7 Webb 0 1 0 0 2 0 Tomlin H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2

J.Webb pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:39. A_20,394 (41,149).