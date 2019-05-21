https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Braves-4-Giants-1-13865504.php
Braves 4, Giants 1
|Atlanta
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Camargo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Sarez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Austin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Soroka p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|100—4
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000—1
E_Williamson (1), Donaldson (5). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 7, San Francisco 1. 2B_Acuna Jr. (6). HR_Acuna Jr. 2 (11), Riley (3), B.Crawford (3). CS_Riley (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Soroka W,5-1
|8
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Newcomb S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Suarez L,0-1
|6
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Vincent
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mike Everitt.
T_2:23. A_29,815 (41,915).
View Comments