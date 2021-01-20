Brady, talented Buccaneers playmakers developing chemistry

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady drops back in the pocket he has a bunch of options to attack opposing defenses, including a talented collection of receivers that's possibly the best he's played with in more than a decade — maybe even his entire career.
For starters, Mike Evans is the only player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving, Chris Godwin is a prime target with exceptional hands, and Rob Gronkowski is one of the most prolific tight ends of all time.