Bracey lifts Louisiana Tech past Southern Miss 80-49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey registered 17 points as Louisiana Tech routed Southern Miss 80-49 on Monday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams.

Kalob Ledoux had 15 points for Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0), which won its fourth straight game. Derric Jean added 12 points, and Amorie Archibald had 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs entered ranked No. 21 in the nation in field-goal defense and held Southern Miss to 35% on 20-of-58 shooting, including 0 of 16 from 3-point range.

Tyler Stevenson had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (4-10, 0-1).

The teams match up again on Saturday in Ruston, La.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com