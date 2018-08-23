Boyd sharp as Tigers rout White Sox 7-2

DETROIT (AP) — Matthew Boyd pitched six scoreless innings and Ronny Rodriguez hit his first career home run to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 7-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Rodriguez also hit an RBI double, and Nicholas Castellanos and Mikie Mahtook homered off James Shields (5-15). All three of Detroit's homers were solo shots in the sixth inning.

Boyd (8-11) allowed six hits, walked one and struck out six.

Jose Rondon hit a two-run homer in the eighth for the White Sox, who fell to 3-10 this season against Detroit.

Chicago manager Rick Renteria missed his fourth straight game since experiencing lightheadedness Monday in Minnesota. The White Sox said he was back in Chicago and would have further testing.

Shields allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings. He is now 1-8 with 6.12 ERA on the road this year.

Rodriguez opened the scoring with a run-scoring double in the fourth, and Grayson Greiner followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

In the sixth, Detroit hit three home runs in a span of four batters, with Mahtook and Rodriguez connecting for back-to-back drives that gave the Tigers a 5-0 advantage. Jim Adduci added a two-run double in the seventh.

White Sox: Chicago put C Welington Castillo on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Castillo was suspended for 80 games on May 24 under the major league drug-testing program. He was eligible to return during this series and has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte.

Detroit's Michael Fulmer (3-9) returns from a left oblique strain Friday night for his first appearance since July 14. The White Sox send Reynaldo Lopez (4-9) to the mound.

