Boyd lifts California Baptist over CS Bakersfield 83-75

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Boyd scored 23 points to lead California Baptist to an 83-75 win over Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

Bul Kuol added 16 points for the Lancers (11-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference). Zach Pirog had 14 points and eight rebounds and Milan Acquaah had 12 points and committed 10 turnovers.

Taze Moore scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (7-10, 1-1). De'Monte Buckingham added 23 points. Czar Perry had 14 points and seven assists.

California Baptist outscored CSU Bakersfield 40-26 in the first half. The Roadrunners closed to 79-75 on a Moore 3-pointer with 19 seconds to play but the Lancers pulled away again on four free throws by Acquaah in the final seconds for the winning margin.

California Baptist matches up against Grand Canyon on the road on Saturday. Cal State Bakersfield matches up against Kansas City on the road next Thursday.

