Bou scores in 95th minute, Revs advance in MLS playoffs

Recommended Video:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored on a long shot in the 95th minute to give the New England Revolution a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact on Friday night in the play-in round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

New England advanced in the playoffs for the first time in six seasons. The Revs will play in the first round Tuesday night against either top-seeded Philadelphia or No. 2 Toronto FC.

Carles Gil volleyed home his first goal of the season in the 38th minute to open the scoring for New England. Gil, the MLS newcomer of the year last season, had surgery on his left Achilles tendon in August.

Romell Quioto tied it in the 61st minute, heading in a free kick. Montreal goalkeeper Clément Diop pushed Adam Buksa’s header off the post in the 92nd minute.

Bruce Arena won his MLS-leading 33rd career playoff game as a manager.