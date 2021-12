GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell had 18 points to lead five Furman players in double figures as the Paladins easily beat Samford 81-49 on Wednesday night.

Joe Anderson added 14 points for the Paladins (9-5). Jalen Slawson chipped in 12, Conley Garrison scored 11 and Alex Hunter had 10. Slawson also had 10 rebounds and five assists.