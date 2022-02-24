Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 89-48 rout of Texas A&M KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 24, 2022
Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair, left, talks with nSouth Carolina head coach Dawn Staley before an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23), right, is fouled as she drives past Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair, right, throws out candy to the crowd at Reed Arena before his final NCAA college basketball game at Reed Arena, against South Carolina, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Blair is retiring at the end of the season.
South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) grabs a rebound against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley, right, argues a call with a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers (44), left, drives past Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones, right, for a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
9 of9
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 10 rebounds in three quarters as top-ranked South Carolina clinched the Southeastern Conference regular-season title with an 89-48 rout of Texas A&M on Thursday night.
Boston set an SEC record with her 20th consecutive double-double, passing former LSU star Sylvia Fowles.
