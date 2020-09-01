https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Boston-Team-Stax-15530440.php
Boston Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.257
|.319
|1208
|162
|310
|73
|6
|43
|154
|100
|313
|11
|5
|26
|Plawecki
|.351
|.400
|37
|3
|13
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|Moreland
|.328
|.430
|67
|14
|22
|4
|0
|8
|21
|11
|18
|0
|0
|1
|Verdugo
|.306
|.364
|121
|23
|37
|12
|0
|5
|12
|10
|27
|3
|0
|3
|Bogaerts
|.300
|.361
|120
|19
|36
|7
|0
|8
|23
|12
|29
|3
|0
|1
|Araúz
|.279
|.295
|43
|4
|12
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Pillar
|.274
|.325
|117
|20
|32
|7
|2
|4
|13
|8
|23
|1
|1
|0
|Vázquez
|.255
|.293
|110
|13
|28
|5
|0
|4
|12
|6
|30
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec
|.250
|.250
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Devers
|.248
|.296
|133
|19
|33
|8
|1
|6
|20
|7
|40
|0
|0
|9
|Bradley Jr.
|.245
|.310
|102
|10
|25
|5
|0
|2
|11
|10
|25
|0
|1
|0
|Peraza
|.232
|.283
|99
|11
|23
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4
|13
|0
|1
|5
|Chavis
|.217
|.260
|69
|6
|15
|1
|2
|2
|7
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|Martinez
|.208
|.299
|120
|14
|25
|11
|0
|3
|15
|14
|32
|0
|0
|0
|Lin
|.130
|.167
|23
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|Benintendi
|.103
|.314
|39
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|17
|1
|2
|0
|Lucroy
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|23
|6.04
|35
|35
|7
|305.1
|354
|215
|205
|58
|146
|300
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Plawecki
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Valdez
|1
|0
|0.86
|14
|0
|0
|21.0
|20
|5
|2
|1
|7
|23
|Workman
|0
|0
|4.05
|7
|0
|4
|6.2
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|8
|Pérez
|2
|4
|4.58
|7
|7
|0
|35.1
|30
|19
|18
|5
|15
|24
|Brasier
|1
|0
|4.61
|14
|1
|0
|13.2
|14
|7
|7
|1
|7
|15
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|4.98
|6
|6
|0
|34.1
|39
|19
|19
|7
|6
|33
|Stock
|0
|0
|5.06
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|8
|4
|3
|0
|5
|7
|Barnes
|1
|2
|5.54
|13
|0
|3
|13.0
|11
|10
|8
|3
|10
|16
|Hembree
|2
|0
|5.59
|11
|0
|0
|9.2
|9
|6
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Brewer
|0
|3
|5.61
|11
|4
|0
|25.2
|31
|17
|16
|6
|14
|25
|Osich
|1
|1
|5.74
|13
|1
|0
|15.2
|16
|10
|10
|6
|5
|20
|Weber
|0
|2
|6.00
|8
|3
|0
|24.0
|26
|16
|16
|6
|11
|11
|Brice
|1
|0
|6.48
|16
|1
|0
|16.2
|14
|12
|12
|3
|9
|20
|Covey
|0
|0
|7.11
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|8
|5
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Godley
|0
|3
|7.71
|7
|6
|0
|25.2
|37
|22
|22
|7
|13
|24
|Mazza
|0
|1
|7.88
|3
|2
|0
|8.0
|15
|7
|7
|1
|5
|10
|Leyer
|0
|0
|9.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Springs
|0
|1
|9.28
|7
|0
|0
|10.2
|19
|11
|11
|3
|2
|13
|Taylor
|0
|1
|10.38
|5
|0
|0
|4.1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Walden
|0
|1
|12.00
|9
|0
|0
|9.0
|14
|12
|12
|3
|8
|7
|Hart
|0
|1
|13.00
|3
|3
|0
|9.0
|17
|15
|13
|2
|10
|12
|Hall
|0
|1
|15.43
|2
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|8
|8
|1
|4
|5
|Peraza
|0
|0
|27.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
