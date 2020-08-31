Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .257 .319 1208 162 310 73 6 43 154 100 313 11 5 26
Plawecki .351 .400 37 3 13 3 0 0 8 2 5 1 0 1
Moreland .328 .430 67 14 22 4 0 8 21 11 18 0 0 1
Verdugo .306 .364 121 23 37 12 0 5 12 10 27 3 0 3
Bogaerts .300 .361 120 19 36 7 0 8 23 12 29 3 0 1
Araúz .279 .295 43 4 12 2 0 0 5 1 7 0 0 2
Pillar .274 .325 117 20 32 7 2 4 13 8 23 1 1 0
Vázquez .255 .293 110 13 28 5 0 4 12 6 30 1 0 0
Dalbec .250 .250 8 1 2 0 0 1 2 0 6 0 0 0
Devers .248 .296 133 19 33 8 1 6 20 7 40 0 0 9
Bradley Jr. .245 .310 102 10 25 5 0 2 11 10 25 0 1 0
Peraza .232 .283 99 11 23 7 1 0 4 4 13 0 1 5
Chavis .217 .260 69 6 15 1 2 2 7 3 31 1 0 1
Martinez .208 .299 120 14 25 11 0 3 15 14 32 0 0 0
Lin .130 .167 23 1 3 0 0 0 0 1 10 0 0 2
Benintendi .103 .314 39 4 4 1 0 0 1 11 17 1 2 0
Lucroy .000 .000 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 12 23 6.04 35 35 7 305.1 354 215 205 58 146 300
Hernandez 1 0 0.00 3 0 0 4.2 3 0 0 0 3 7
Plawecki 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 0 0 0 0 1 0
Valdez 1 0 0.86 14 0 0 21.0 20 5 2 1 7 23
Workman 0 0 4.05 7 0 4 6.2 8 3 3 0 4 8
Pérez 2 4 4.58 7 7 0 35.1 30 19 18 5 15 24
Brasier 1 0 4.61 14 1 0 13.2 14 7 7 1 7 15
Eovaldi 2 2 4.98 6 6 0 34.1 39 19 19 7 6 33
Stock 0 0 5.06 4 0 0 5.1 8 4 3 0 5 7
Barnes 1 2 5.54 13 0 3 13.0 11 10 8 3 10 16
Hembree 2 0 5.59 11 0 0 9.2 9 6 6 2 3 10
Brewer 0 3 5.61 11 4 0 25.2 31 17 16 6 14 25
Osich 1 1 5.74 13 1 0 15.2 16 10 10 6 5 20
Weber 0 2 6.00 8 3 0 24.0 26 16 16 6 11 11
Brice 1 0 6.48 16 1 0 16.2 14 12 12 3 9 20
Covey 0 0 7.11 4 0 0 6.1 8 5 5 0 0 4
Godley 0 3 7.71 7 6 0 25.2 37 22 22 7 13 24
Mazza 0 1 7.88 3 2 0 8.0 15 7 7 1 5 10
Leyer 0 0 9.00 1 0 0 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 1
Springs 0 1 9.28 7 0 0 10.2 19 11 11 3 2 13
Taylor 0 1 10.38 5 0 0 4.1 4 5 5 1 3 5
Walden 0 1 12.00 9 0 0 9.0 14 12 12 3 8 7
Hart 0 1 13.00 3 3 0 9.0 17 15 13 2 10 12
Hall 0 1 15.43 2 1 0 4.2 7 8 8 1 4 5
Peraza 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 2 1 1 0 0 0