Boston-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees first. Aaron Hicks lines out to left center field to Alex Verdugo. Gio Urshela singles to left field. Mike Tauchman singles to center field. Gio Urshela to second. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Mike Ford singles to center field. Mike Tauchman to third. Gio Urshela scores. Gary Sanchez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 1, Red sox 0.

Yankees second. Brett Gardner walks. Clint Frazier grounds out to third base, Rafael Devers to Michael Chavis. Brett Gardner to second. Tyler Wade called out on strikes. Aaron Hicks doubles. Brett Gardner scores. Gio Urshela grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Michael Chavis.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 2, Red sox 0.

Red sox third. Kevin Plawecki grounds out to shallow left field, Gleyber Torres to Mike Ford. Jonathan Arauz flies out to deep center field to Aaron Hicks. Kevin Pillar homers to left field. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow infield, Gleyber Torres to Mike Ford.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Red sox 1.

Yankees third. Mike Tauchman singles to left field, tagged out at second, Alex Verdugo to Jonathan Arauz. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow infield. Mike Ford homers to center field. Gleyber Torres scores. Gary Sanchez singles to left field. Brett Gardner flies out to deep left center field to Kevin Pillar. Clint Frazier strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 4, Red sox 1.

Red sox ninth. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez doubles to deep right field. Alex Verdugo strikes out swinging. Jose Peraza pinch-hitting for Mitch Moreland. Jose Peraza reaches on error. Christian Vazquez scores. Fielding error by Zack Britton. Kevin Plawecki strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 4, Red sox 2.