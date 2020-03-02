Boston College 88, Syracuse 81
Recommended Video:
Guy 3-7 1-4 7, Soule 8-14 10-16 26, Dickens 4-9 1-2 12, Garraud 3-10 2-2 11, Ortlepp 6-12 2-2 18, Pineau 2-4 0-0 4, Batts 0-2 0-0 0, Swartz 3-5 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-63 18-28 88
Strautmane 3-7 0-0 7, Finklea-Guity 3-4 2-2 8, Cooper 6-14 2-2 18, Engstler 3-9 0-0 8, Lewis 7-17 4-7 18, Djaldi-Tabdi 6-8 1-2 13, Fisher 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 2-2 0-0 6, Colome 0-0 1-2 1, Washington 1-4 0-1 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-65 10-16 81
|Boston College
|29
|16
|19
|24
|—
|88
|Syracuse
|26
|19
|19
|17
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Boston College 12-25 (Dickens 3-6, Garraud 3-8, Ortlepp 4-9, Swartz 2-2), Syracuse 9-25 (Strautmane 1-4, Cooper 4-9, Engstler 2-4, Lewis 0-4, Alexander 2-2, Washington 0-2). Assists_Boston College 23 (Dickens 9), Syracuse 21 (Lewis 8). Fouled Out_Syracuse Djaldi-Tabdi. Rebounds_Boston College 37 (Soule 6-8), Syracuse 37 (Team 4-4). Total Fouls_Boston College 17, Syracuse 21. Technical Fouls_Syracuse Team 1. A_3,410.