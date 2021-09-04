Boston College 51, Colgate 0

Colgate 0 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Boston College 7 20 3 21 \u2014 51 First Quarter BC_Levy 3 run (Longman kick), 12:40. Second Quarter BC_Barry 51 pass from Jurkovec (Longman kick), 10:48. BC_Flowers 39 pass from Jurkovec (kick failed), 7:42. BC_Jad.Williams 10 pass from Jurkovec (Longman kick), 1:14. Third Quarter BC_FG Longman 24, 4:10. Fourth Quarter BC_Garwo 2 run (Longman kick), 12:09. BC_J.Muse 22 interception return (Lytton kick), 11:52. BC_Stehr 2 run (Lytton kick), 5:58. ___ COLG BC First downs 11 25 Total Net Yards 189 520 Rushes-yards 35-105 35-178 Passing 84 342 Punt Returns 0-0 3-11 Kickoff Returns 2-36 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-22 Comp-Att-Int 10-19-2 21-31-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 0-0 Punts 8-36.875 2-54.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 2-8 3-35 Time of Possession 31:02 28:58 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Colgate, Hurleman 10-27, Breneman 11-25, Cassamajor 7-16, Bradley 1-11, Cox 2-9, Boos 1-8, Oakey 1-4, Kirk 1-3, Szott 1-2. Boston College, Jurkovec 5-61, Levy 9-32, Garwo 4-29, Sinkfield 7-26, Stehr 3-14, Grosel 1-12, Coleman 3-5, Flowers 1-1, (Team) 2-(minus 2). PASSING_Colgate, Breneman 9-16-2-77, Kirk 1-3-0-7. Boston College, Jurkovec 16-24-0-303, Grosel 5-7-0-39. RECEIVING_Colgate, Hurleman 3-29, Parker 2-18, Bradley 2-17, Szott 2-13, Cekay 1-7. Boston College, Flowers 7-135, Lewis 3-67, Jad.Williams 2-24, Galloway 2-8, Barry 1-51, White 1-25, Levy 1-14, Coleman 1-7, Luchetti 1-5, B.Smith 1-4, Kraft 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.