Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 9 12 9 Villar ss 4 1 2 0 Betts rf 5 2 2 1 Mancini lf 3 0 1 1 Devers 3b 4 1 2 1 Santander cf 4 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 0 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 Martinez dh 2 2 1 1 Peterson 2b 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 2 3 2 Stewart rf 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 2 0 1 1 Davis 1b 2 0 0 0 Travis ph-1b 1 1 0 0 Sisco c 3 0 2 0 Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 Owings ph-2b 2 0 1 2 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 1

Baltimore 001 000 000 — 1 Boston 100 203 21x — 9

DP_Baltimore 2, Boston 1. LOB_Baltimore 6, Boston 5. 2B_Mancini (27), Betts (32), Martinez (27), Devers (44), Owings (1), Bogaerts (41), Benintendi (37). 3B_Benintendi (5), Moreland (1). HR_Betts (21). SF_Bradley Jr. (2), Martinez (3). S_Vázquez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Brooks L,0-4 5 1-3 8 5 5 1 2 Bleier 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 Castro 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Eshelman 2 3 3 3 1 1

Boston Porcello W,11-9 6 4 1 1 2 2 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lakins 2 1 0 0 1 3

HBP_Brooks (Martinez). WP_Brooks.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Will Little.

T_2:41. A_37,213 (37,731).