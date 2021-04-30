Skip to main content
Boston 6, Texas 1

Boston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 6 6 Totals 32 1 6 1
Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 0 Calhoun lf 5 0 1 0
Verdugo cf 4 1 0 0 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 4 2 3 4 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 3 1 1 1 García cf 3 1 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Dahl dh 4 0 1 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Holt 3b 3 0 2 1
Cordero lf 4 0 0 0 Heim c 3 0 0 0
Boston 402 000 000 6
Texas 010 000 000 1

E_Kiner-Falefa (3). DP_Boston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Boston 5, Texas 9. HR_Martinez 2 (9), Bogaerts (4), Devers (7). SB_Holt (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,4-2 6 4 1 1 2 5
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 3
Brice 1 0 0 0 2 1
Texas
Arihara L,2-3 2 2-3 4 6 6 2 1
Yang 4 1-3 1 0 0 1 4
de Geus 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Eovaldi (García), Arihara (Dalbec).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:45. A_28,267 (40,300).