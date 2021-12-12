Boston 4, Calgary 2

Boston 1 2 1 \u2014 4 Calgary 0 1 1 \u2014 2 First Period_1, Boston, Clifton 1 (Blidh, Frederic), 17:43. Second Period_2, Boston, Marchand 11 (Pastrnak, Bergeron), 5:52. 3, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Bergeron, Marchand), 6:48. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 12 (Andersson, Gaudreau), 12:19 (pp). Third Period_5, Boston, Lazar 2 (Grzelcyk, Frederic), 2:57. 6, Calgary, Monahan 4 (Lucic, Andersson), 18:24. Shots on Goal_Boston 7-8-12_27. Calgary 15-16-11_42. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Calgary 1 of 5. Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 7-4-0 (42 shots-40 saves). Calgary, Markstrom 10-6-5 (27-23). A_16,190 (19,289). T_2:40. Referees_Reid Anderson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Matt MacPherson.