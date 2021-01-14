Boston 3, New Jersey 2

Bruins won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 1 (Bergeron, Krejci), 17:40 (pp). Penalties_Boqvist, NJ (Slashing), 6:14; Grzelcyk, BOS (Slashing), 7:16; McAvoy, BOS (Interference), 13:19; Wood, NJ (Interference), 17:02.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Kuraly, BOS (Tripping), 2:41; McAvoy, BOS (Hooking), 7:56; New Jersey bench, served by Johnsson (Too Many Men on the Ice), 10:53.

Third Period_2, New Jersey, Wood 1 (Hughes), 8:51. 3, Boston, Ritchie 1 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 13:12 (pp). 4, New Jersey, Smith 1 (Tennyson, Hughes), 13:46. Penalties_Kuokkanen, NJ (Holding), 6:18; Krejci, BOS (Hooking), 10:14; Wood, NJ (Interference), 11:13.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Bruins 1 (Coyle NG, Kase NG, Marchand G), Devils 0 (Gusev NG, Boqvist NG, Hughes NG).

Shots on Goal_Bruins 16-10-9-2_37. Devils 4-7-7-4_22.

Power-play opportunities_Bruins 2 of 5; Devils 0 of 5.

Goalies_. .

A_0 (16,514). T_2:43.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.