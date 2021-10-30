Boston 3, Florida 2

Florida 0 1 1 0 - 2 Boston 1 0 1 1 - 3 Boston won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, Boston, Coyle 3 (Lazar, Hall), 19:18. Second Period_2, Florida, Duclair 6 (Verhaeghe, Ekblad), 0:47. Third Period_3, Florida, Barkov 5 (Ekblad, Huberdeau), 7:49 (pp). 4, Boston, McAvoy 1 (Marchand, Hall), 13:35 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Boston 1 (DeBrusk NG, Coyle G), Florida 0 (Huberdeau NG, Barkov NG, Tippett NG). Shots on Goal_Florida 13-15-7-0_35. Boston 14-10-8-1_33. Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 1; Boston 1 of 3. Goalies_Florida, Knight 2-0-0 (33 shots-31 saves). Boston, Ullmark 2-1-0 (35-33). A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:37. Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Matt MacPherson.