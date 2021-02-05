Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Boston 0 0 2 2
Philadelphia 0 0 1 1

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Philadelphia, van Riemsdyk 6 (Gustafsson, Giroux), 0:27 (pp). 2, Boston, Marchand 7 (Pastrnak, McAvoy), 12:01. 3, Boston, Kuraly 2 (Bjork, Krejci), 12:28.

Shots on Goal_Boston 5-8-10_23. Philadelphia 7-4-13_24.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Philadelphia 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 5-1-1 (24 shots-23 saves). Philadelphia, Elliott 3-1-0 (23-21).

A_0 (19,543). T_2:30.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

More for you