Boston 2, Carolina 1
|Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Boston
|0
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Carolina, Fleury 2 (Aho, Martinook), 9:35. Penalties_McAvoy, Bos (Hooking), 15:15.
Second Period_2, Boston, Krejci 3 (Bergeron, Pastrnak), 15:20 (pp). 3, Boston, Bergeron 2 (Pastrnak, Krejci), 19:56 (pp). Penalties_Pastrnak, Bos (Hooking), 1:49; Aho, Car (Hooking), 13:47; Martinook, Car (Roughing), 19:10.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Foegele, Car (Holding), 0:44; Nordstrom, Bos (Interference), 3:18; Williams, Car (Tripping), 7:58.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-10-6_24. Boston 9-13-5_27.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 3; Boston 2 of 4.
Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 2-2-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Boston, Halak 3-1-0 (24-23).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:19.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Devin Berg.
